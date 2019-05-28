Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms return late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms, possibly severe, return late Tuesday. Spotty showers expected Wednesday.

Wednesday: Cooler with spotty showers. High: 72, Low: 54

Thursday: Rain in the morning. High: 74, Low: 58

Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 76, Low: 59

Saturday: Few storms late in the day. High: 74, Low: 55

Sunday: Coo, sunny. High: 68, Low: 54

Monday: Nice. High: 74, Low: 58

Tuesday: Storms. High: 78, Low: 62


