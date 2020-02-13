Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms scattered overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered showers and storms continue through the night. Lows in the upper-50s to mid-60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler. High: 73, Low: 54

Saturday: Sunny, dry, cooler by the lake. High: 69, Low: 46

Sunday: Sunny, cool by the lake. High: 70, Low: 48

Monday: Mostly sunny, stray shower late. High: 76, Low: 59

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High: 83, Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 81, Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 75, Low: 48


