Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms with heavier rain to the north

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms Tuesday night with heavier rain to the north. Lows around 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Drizzling and cloudy and much cooler. High: 66, Low: 60

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, with rain early. High: 68, Low: 48

Friday: Sunny and cool with brief lake showers. High: 57, Low: 50

Saturday: Cool with shower and storms later in the day. High: 59, Low: 52

Sunday: Partly cloudy and drying out. High: 64, Low: 50

Monday: Sunny, cool and quiet. High: 61, Low: 47

Tuesday: Lots of sun. High: 62, Low: 49



