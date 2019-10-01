Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms with heavier rain to the north

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms Tuesday night with heavier rain to the north. Lows around 70.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Drizzling and cloudy and much cooler. High: 66, Low: 60: Partly cloudy, breezy, with rain early. High: 68, Low: 48: Sunny and cool with brief lake showers. High: 57, Low: 50: Cool with shower and storms later in the day. High: 59, Low: 52: Partly cloudy and drying out. High: 64, Low: 50: Sunny, cool and quiet. High: 61, Low: 47: Lots of sun. High: 62, Low: 49