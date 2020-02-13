Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, strong storms overnight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6029350" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe weather is possible overnight, mainly from 8 p.m untl 1 a.m. Lows around 40.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Much colder. High: 44, Low: 26: Cold, lake breeze. High: 38, Low: 24: Mostly sunny, still chilly. High: 44, Low: 27: Low 40s by lake, nicer. High: 52, Low: 37: Rain at night. High: 52, Low: 34: Partial clearing, warmer. High: 61, Low: 45: Morning rain. High: 49, Low: 44