Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, strong storms overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe weather is possible overnight, mainly from 8 p.m untl 1 a.m. Lows around 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Much colder. High: 44, Low: 26

Saturday: Cold, lake breeze. High: 38, Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly sunny, still chilly. High: 44, Low: 27

Monday: Low 40s by lake, nicer. High: 52, Low: 37

Tuesday: Rain at night. High: 52, Low: 34

Wednesday: Partial clearing, warmer. High: 61, Low: 45

Thursday: Morning rain. High: 49, Low: 44



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
