Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, strong storms Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6026351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe weather is possible Thursday, with showers and strong storms by noon. Highs in the low 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: AccuWeather Alert: Showers, strong storms. High: 62, Low: 42: Much colder. High: 42, Low: 28: Cold, lake breeze. High: 38, Low: 27: Mostly sunny. High: 44, Low: 32: Low 40s by lake. High: 52, Low: 37: Rain at night. High: 62, Low: 42: Rainy. High: 59, Low: 43