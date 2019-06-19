Chicago AccuWeather: Showers Wednesday with falling temps later in the day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increasing and a late shower is expected Tuesday night. Lows in the mid-50s to low-60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 72, Low: 54: Showers early then clearing. High: 71, Low: 51: Cloudy but warm, showers by evening. High: 77, Low: 64Cloudy with hit-or-miss storms. High: 85, Low: 68Cloudy, humid with a few showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 65: Mostly sunny but morning showers. High: 79, Low: 62: Warm and mainly dry. High: 82, Low: 64