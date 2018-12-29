Chicago AccuWeather: Slick roads due to snow

CHICAGO (WLS) --Snow showers continue Saturday night causing slick roads. Highs in 30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 22
Sunday: Mild with lots of sunshine. High: 40, Low: 30
Monday: Cloudy and cold with rain. High: 39, Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. High: 32, Low: 16
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 18
Thursday: Sunny and milder. High: 38, Low: 27
Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 41, Low: 29
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.