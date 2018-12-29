WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Slick roads due to snow

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest forecast from the ABC7 weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow showers continue Saturday night causing slick roads. Highs in 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 22

Sunday: Mild with lots of sunshine. High: 40, Low: 30

Monday: Cloudy and cold with rain. High: 39, Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. High: 32, Low: 16

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 18

Thursday: Sunny and milder. High: 38, Low: 27

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 41, Low: 29

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 injured in River North fire
1 dead after crashes close all Eastbound lanes on Bishop Ford between Rt. 394, Tri-State Tollway
Hotel employees who asked black guest making phone call to leave fired
Bears bring Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long back from IR
Alcohol likely involved in crash that sent car into Beach Park home
Man who attacked woman he met on tinder dies after Massachusetts police user Taser
2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted visa to US, dies
'Severely disoriented' woman, 84, crashes vehicle inside Brookfield Zoo
Show More
Sears chairman makes last-minute, $4.4B bid to save company
Durex recalls 'Real Feel' condoms over burst pressure concerns
Police: Crash that killed man, 72, in Niles was not hit-and-run
Man gropes 4-year-old, threatens to kill mom on New York train
Ferrari caught on camera plunging off dock
More News