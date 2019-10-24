Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Slightly overcast, chilly Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A cloudy start then becoming sunny and chilly Friday. Highs in the low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Turning sunny and chilly. High: 52, Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with evening rain. High: 54, Low: 42

Sunday: Clearing and nice. High: 60, Low: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler with clouds increasing through the day. High: 52, Low: 44

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning rain. High: 50, Low: 32

Wednesday: Sunny but coldest day of the season so far. High: 42, Low: 32

Thursday: Cloudy and rainy Halloween. High: 45, Low: 28



