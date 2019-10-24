Chicago AccuWeather: Slightly overcast, chilly Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A cloudy start then becoming sunny and chilly Friday. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Turning sunny and chilly. High: 52, Low: 33
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with evening rain. High: 54, Low: 42
Sunday: Clearing and nice. High: 60, Low: 40
Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler with clouds increasing through the day. High: 52, Low: 44
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning rain. High: 50, Low: 32
Wednesday: Sunny but coldest day of the season so far. High: 42, Low: 32
Thursday: Cloudy and rainy Halloween. High: 45, Low: 28
