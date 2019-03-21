Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Slowly clearing up Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Slowly clearing up Thursday night. Lows in the lower 30s.

Thursday: Slowly clearing up. High: 48, Low: 33

Friday: Windy and cooler by the lake. High: 42, Low: 25

Saturday Lake breeze. High: 53, Low: 35

Sunday: Cloudy with afternoon showers. High: 54, Low: 33

Monday: Cloudy, cold with wintry mix early. High: 38, Low: 23

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: 44, Low: 27

Wednesday: Sunny and warming up. High: 54, Low: 35



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
