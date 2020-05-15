Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Slowly clearing, warm Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Slowly clearing Friday, then partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Partly sunny, slowly clearing. High: 76, Low: 48

Saturday: Sunny but cooler by the lake. High: 69, Low: 50

Sunday: Cloudy with rain and storms. High: 72, Low: 49

Monday: Partly cloudy, morning rain. High: 62, Low: 46

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 67, Low: 48

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 70, Low: 53

Thursday: Sunny, mild, dry. High: 72, Low: 56


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois poised to move to next phase of reopening
Chicago boy, 12, is youngest to die from COVID-19 in Cook County
Kenosha Co. removes local safer-at-home order after confusion in wake of court decsion
How to spot copycat websites selling fake COVID-19 PPE
Meet Lake Forest College's youngest graduate ever
FDA probes accuracy issue with Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test
City delays more demolition in Little Village after protest
Show More
For Illinois State Police COVID-19 enforcement relies on 'gradual coaxing'
National, state registries established to track mysterious children's illness linked to COVID-19
ABC 7 Connecting Communities
WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page
Mental health experts bolster suicide prevention efforts during COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News