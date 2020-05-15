Chicago AccuWeather: Slowly clearing, warm Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Slowly clearing Friday, then partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly sunny, slowly clearing. High: 76, Low: 48: Sunny but cooler by the lake. High: 69, Low: 50: Cloudy with rain and storms. High: 72, Low: 49: Partly cloudy, morning rain. High: 62, Low: 46: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 67, Low: 48: Sunny and pleasant. High: 70, Low: 53: Sunny, mild, dry. High: 72, Low: 56