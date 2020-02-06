Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow continues Thursday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow showers continue Thursday morning with some lake effect snow possibly lingering even later into the day. Highs around 30.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: AccuWeather Alert day: Two to five inches of snow expected. High: 31, Low: 25

Friday: Lake effect snow early, then partly sunny. High: 33, Low: 24

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 23

Sunday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix. High: 36, Low: 32
Monday: Partly sunny, quiet. High: 35, Low: 30

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 37, Low: 31

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 39, Low: 32



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow possible by Thursday morning
ER workers tested for coronavirus after Chicago woman diagnosed at hospital
New Lincoln Park HS interim administrator resigns over misconduct allegation
Curie HS basketball coach removed after alleged altercation with student
Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks charity celebrates 5th anniversary
Adorable Golden Retriever breaks world record fitting 6 tennis balls in mouth
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Show More
5-year-old boy, grandfather killed in Cicero fire memorialized
Customers say DevaCurl products made their hair fall out
Record high Lake Michigan January water level causing series erosion damage
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter explains ripping of Trump's speech
After Iowa caucus debacle, should Illinois be first presidential test in nation?
More TOP STORIES News