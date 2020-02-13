Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow early then bitter cold Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow early follow by wind and frigid temperatures. Highs in the teens, with much colder wind chills.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: AccuWeather Alert Day. Snow early then windy, cold. High: 20, Low: -2

Friday: Sunny and cold for Valentine's Day. High: 15, Low: 7

Saturday: Partly cloudy, light snow late. High: 32, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 37, Low: 29

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain, snow. High: 39, Low: 28

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow likely. High: 32, Low: 12

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 10



