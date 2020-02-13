Chicago AccuWeather: Snow early then bitter cold Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5926405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow early follow by wind and frigid temperatures. Highs in the teens, with much colder wind chills.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: AccuWeather Alert Day. Snow early then windy, cold. High: 20, Low: -2: Sunny and cold for Valentine's Day. High: 15, Low: 7: Partly cloudy, light snow late. High: 32, Low: 25: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 37, Low: 29: Cloudy with scattered rain, snow. High: 39, Low: 28: Cloudy with snow likely. High: 32, Low: 12: Sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 10