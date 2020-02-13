Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow ends, becoming partly cloudy overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow ends, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Some sun, cold. High: 32, Low: 17

Friday: Partly cloudy, cold with flurries. High: 30, Low: 16

Saturday: Partly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 40, Low: 31

Sunday: Breezy, very mild. High: 55, Low: 40

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain. High: 47, Low: 36

Tuesday: Cloudy, light rain. High: 45, Low: 26

Wednesday: Chance of rain. High: 48, Low: 32



