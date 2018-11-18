WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow ends, partial clearing Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Light snow clears up on Sunday. Partly cloudy with temperatures in high 30s.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Light snow clears up on Sunday with minor accumulations on grass. Partial clearing with temperatures in high 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Partial clearing. High: 39, Low: 23

Monday: Late flurries. High: 36, Low: 25

Tuesday: Cold, flurries in Indiana. High: 34, Low: 27

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 42, Low: 27
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 42, Low: 32

Friday: Even warmer. High: 47, Low: 38

Saturday: Rain showers. High: 48, Low: 39

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Snow forces hundreds of students to sleep at NJ schools overnight
BLUE FLASH: Meteor captured shooting across Texas sky
Chicago Weather: South suburbs, NW Ind. see slickest roads after snow
What is a nor'easter?
More Weather
Top Stories
Streets closed around 95th Street CTA Red Line station
22-year-old man fatally shot in West Town
Lamborghini stolen from Villa Park found outside River North bar
2 killed in hit-and-run; family questions role of state trooper
Joe Biden adopts adorable shelter dog
Driver crashes into new Arlington Heights Police Station
Illinois prison inmate's death ruled a homicide
Hunters asked to be on lookout for clues on missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs
Show More
Art on theMART debuts winter holiday projections
Illinois Association of School Boards votes against giving districts option to arm teachers
Veteran aids injured motorcyclist on Veteran's Day
Two injured in party bus shooting on Bishop Ford
More News