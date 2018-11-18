Chicago AccuWeather: Snow ends, partial clearing Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Light snow clears up on Sunday with minor accumulations on grass. Partial clearing with temperatures in high 30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Partial clearing. High: 39, Low: 23
Monday: Late flurries. High: 36, Low: 25
Tuesday: Cold, flurries in Indiana. High: 34, Low: 27
Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 42, Low: 27
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 42, Low: 32
Friday: Even warmer. High: 47, Low: 38
Saturday: Rain showers. High: 48, Low: 39
