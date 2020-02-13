Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow, flurries ending overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and breezy overnight as snow and flurries end. Lows in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Some clouds and chilly. High: 42, Low: 32

Monday: Dry and warmer. High: 47, Low: 37

Tuesday: Cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High: 50, Low: 32

Wednesday: Showers late. High: 44, Low: 36

Thursday: Warm with showers likely. High: 58, Low: 44

Friday: Windy, wintry mix likely. High: 50, Low: 26

Saturday: Sunny, colder. High: 39, Low: 27



