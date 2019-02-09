Chicago AccuWeather: Snow on Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Light snow will fall on Sunday. Highs in 20s.
Sunday: Snow showers likely. High: 29, Low: 25
Monday: Mostly cloudy with late wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 30
Tuesday: Cloudy with a wintry mix to snow. High: 36, Low: 16
Wednesday: Sunny, cold, windy. High: 33, Low: 26
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix. High: 37, Low: 30
Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow early. High: 34, Low: 18
Saturday: Quiet. High: 27, Low: 18
