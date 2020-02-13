Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow overnight, making for a messy Friday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow begins overnight, with heaviest snow falling south of Chicago. Lows in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Wet snow/rain mix. High: 43, Low: 31

Saturday: Windy, sunny, milder. High: 54, Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles and a lake breeze. High: 55, Low: 37

Monday: Plenty of sun, mild. High: 60, Low: 42

Tuesday: Sunny, mild and nice. High: 64, Low: 42

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler to the north. High: 61, Low: 44

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 59, Low: 40



