Chicago AccuWeather: Snow persists overnight, 1-5 inches expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Accuweather Alert Day: Dry start to Friday, with snow starting late afternoon. Lows in the low 30s.
Saturday: Morning rain, light snow late, temps dropping through the day. High: 37, Low: 4
Sunday: Deep freeze. High: 15, Low: 6
Monday: Cold, windy. High: 21, Low: 7
Tuesday: Not as cold. High: 24, Low: 16
Wednesday: Slightly warmer. High: 35, Low: 29
Thursday: Rain, snow late. High: 37, Low: 33
Friday: Wintry mix. High: 41, Low: 26
