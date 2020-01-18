Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow persists overnight, 1-5 inches expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Accuweather Alert Day: Dry start to Friday, with snow starting late afternoon. Lows in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Morning rain, light snow late, temps dropping through the day. High: 37, Low: 4

Sunday: Deep freeze. High: 15, Low: 6

Monday: Cold, windy. High: 21, Low: 7

Tuesday: Not as cold. High: 24, Low: 16

Wednesday: Slightly warmer. High: 35, Low: 29

Thursday: Rain, snow late. High: 37, Low: 33

Friday: Wintry mix. High: 41, Low: 26



