CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy and cold Friday with a chance of light snow late in the day.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Windy, cloudy with evening snow. High: 35, Low: 23
Saturday: Cold, windy with flurries in the morning. High: 32, Low: 15
Sunday: Snow showers south of the city. High: 17, Low: -1
Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: 1
Tuesday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 17, Low: 7
Wednesday: Clear, and still cold. High: 26, Low: 16
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow. High: 28, Low: 20
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.