Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers begin after midnight, could impact Friday commute

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow showers begin after midnight, which could impact the morning commute. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Scattered snow showers and windy. High: 35, Low: 22

Saturday: Cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 40, Low: 28

Monday: Flurries. High: 35, Low: 20

Tuesday: Cold with lake-effect snow in Indiana. High: 31, Low: 14

Wednesday: Cold. High: 36, Low: 25

Thursday: Windy. High: 45, Low: 36


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
