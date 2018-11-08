WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers begin after midnight

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow showers begin after midnight. Lows in the upper-20s to low-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Scattered snow showers and windy. High: 35, Low: 22

Saturday: Cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 40, Low: 28

Monday: Flurries. High: 35, Low: 20

Tuesday: Cold with lake-effect snow in Indiana. High: 31, Low: 14

Wednesday: Cold. High: 36, Low: 25

Thursday: Windy. High: 45, Low: 36


