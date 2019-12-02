Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers early Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow showers expected early Monday, clearing later in the day. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Windy, snow flurries. High: 36, Low: 25

Tuesday: Some sun. High: 39, Low: 29

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 42, Low: 25

Thursday: Dry. Mostly sunny: 41, Low: 28

Friday: Slightly colder. High: 35, Low: 19

Saturday: Cool, dry. High: 37, Low: 29

Sunday: Rain at night. High: 43, Low: 40



