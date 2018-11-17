Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers in south suburbs, NW Indiana

Snow clears up on Sunday. Partly cloudy with temperatures in high 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMostly sunny. High: 39, Low: 23Mostly sunny and still cold. High: 39, Low: 25Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 44, Low: 32Mostly sunny, breezy and a little warmer. High: 49, Low: 38Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 48, Low: 39Light rain. High: 48, Low: 39