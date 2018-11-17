WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers in south suburbs, NW Indiana

Latest 7-day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow clears up on Sunday. Partly cloudy with temperatures in high 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 39, Low: 23

Monday: Mostly sunny and still cold. High: 39, Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 44, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and a little warmer. High: 49, Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 48, Low: 39

Saturday: Light rain. High: 48, Low: 39

