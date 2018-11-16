WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow showers are expected Saturday with highs in the upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 36, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 35, Low: 23

Monday: Mostly sunny and still cold. High: 39, Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 44, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and a little warmer. High: 49, Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 48, Low: 36

