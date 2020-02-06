Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers Wednesday night, heaviest accumulations south

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow showers Wednesday night, with the heaviest accumulations to the south. Lows in the mid-20s.

Thursday: AccuWeather Alert day: Two to five inches of snow expected. High: 31, Low: 25

Friday: Lake effect snow early, then partly sunny. High: 33, Low: 24

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 23

Sunday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix. High: 36, Low: 32

Monday: Partly sunny, quiet. High: 35, Low: 30

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 37, Low: 31

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 39, Low: 32



