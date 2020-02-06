Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers Wednesday night, heaviest accumulations south

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5906452" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow showers Wednesday night, with the heaviest accumulations to the south. Lows in the mid-20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: AccuWeather Alert day: Two to five inches of snow expected. High: 31, Low: 25: Lake effect snow early, then partly sunny. High: 33, Low: 24: Cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 23: Cloudy with rain/snow mix. High: 36, Low: 32: Partly sunny, quiet. High: 35, Low: 30: Cloudy. High: 37, Low: 31: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 39, Low: 32