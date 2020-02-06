Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers Wednesday night, heaviest accumulations south

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: AccuWeather Alert day: Two to five inches of snow expected. High: 31, Low: 25
Friday: Lake effect snow early, then partly sunny. High: 33, Low: 24
Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 23
Sunday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix. High: 36, Low: 32
Monday: Partly sunny, quiet. High: 35, Low: 30
Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 37, Low: 31
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 39, Low: 32
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.