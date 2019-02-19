WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers, Winter Weather advisory overnight

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow showers developing overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 3 a.m. Lows in the mid- to upper-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow changing to ice and then to light rain. 1-3 inches of snow. High: 35, Low: 26
Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 34, Low: 17

Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 38, Low: 30

Saturday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 44, Low: 38

Sunday: Periods of rain changing to snow showers, windy. High: 38, Low: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 32, Low: 26

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 29, Low: 26

