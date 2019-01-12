WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow spreading north Saturday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy with snow showers. Heavier snow to the south. Highs in the low-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 33, Low: 27
Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 32, Low: 19

Monday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 35, Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High: 37, Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 33, Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 32, Low: 25

Friday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 33, Low: 24

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
