Chicago AccuWeather: Snow starting late afternoon Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Accuweather Alert Day: Dry start to Friday, with snow starting late afternoon. Highs in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Snow late, wintry mix at night. High: 32, Low: 31

Saturday: Morning rain, light snow late. High: 37, Low: 3

Sunday: Deep freeze. High: 12, Low: 4

Monday: Cold, windy. High: 17, Low: 7

Tuesday: Not as cold. High: 24, Low: 17

Wednesday: Slightly warmer. High: 35, Low: 17

Thursday: Rain, snow late. High: 37, Low: 28



