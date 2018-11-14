WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow showers Thursday with highs in the mid-30s.

Thursday: Snow showers. High: 36, Low: 28

Friday: Breezy. High: 41, Low: 29

Saturday: Light snow. High: 36, Low: 25

Sunday: Cold. High: 34, Low: 20

Monday: Still cold. High: 35, Low: 24

Tuesday: Breezy. High: 41, Low: 29

Wednesday: A little warmer. High: 46, Low: 32


