Chicago AccuWeather: Snow to fall south early Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow to fall between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. Up to 2 inches expected far south, but less than 1 inch in most areas.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Snow south early. High: 43, Low: 27: Flurries and sprinkles. High: 44, Low: 28: Slightly warmer. 49, Low: 34: Light rain mainly south. High: 50, Low: 34: Nice. High: 53, Low: 34: Cooler lakeside. High: 52, Low: 37Some clouds late. High: 56, Low: 39