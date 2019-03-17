Chicago AccuWeather: Snow to fall south early Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow to fall between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. Up to 2 inches expected far south, but less than 1 inch in most areas.
Sunday: Snow south early. High: 43, Low: 27
Monday: Flurries and sprinkles. High: 44, Low: 28
Tuesday: Slightly warmer. 49, Low: 34
Wednesday: Light rain mainly south. High: 50, Low: 34
Thursday: Nice. High: 53, Low: 34
Friday: Cooler lakeside. High: 52, Low: 37
Saturday Some clouds late. High: 56, Low: 39
