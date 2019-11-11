Chicago AccuWeather: Snowy Monday, with up to 5 inches expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snowy and windy Monday, with up to 5 inches of snowfall expected. Highs in the mid 20s.
Monday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Between 2-5 inches of snow, mainly in the morning. High: 29, Low: 10
Tuesday: Sunny, very cold. High: 21, Low: 6
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow late. High: 29, Low: 22
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 38, Low: 20
Friday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 40, Low: 24
Saturday: Colder. High: 37, Low: 20
Sunday: Rain and snow. High: 39, Low: 32
