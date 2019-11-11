Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Snowy Monday, with up to 5 inches expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snowy and windy Monday, with up to 5 inches of snowfall expected. Highs in the mid 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Between 2-5 inches of snow, mainly in the morning. High: 29, Low: 10

Tuesday: Sunny, very cold. High: 21, Low: 6

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow late. High: 29, Low: 22

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 38, Low: 20

Friday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 40, Low: 24

Saturday: Colder. High: 37, Low: 20

Sunday: Rain and snow. High: 39, Low: 32



