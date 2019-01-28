WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Snowy Monday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
AccuWeather Alert Day on Monday for heavy snow. Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Chicago area until 6 p.m.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Monday: Accuweather Alert Day: Snow heaviest north. High: 34, Low: -1

Tuesday: Frigid cold. High: 4, Low: -20
Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day: Dangerously cold with -50 wind chills. High: -11, Low: -21

Thursday: Accuweather Alert Day: Wind chills as low as -45. High: -1, Low: -5

Friday: Light snow. High: 22, Low: 19

Saturday: Fog and more like normal. High: 35, Low: 32

Sunday: Wintry mix. High: 40, Low: 33

