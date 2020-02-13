Chicago AccuWeather: Some clouds, chilly Sunday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6013728" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy morning followed by afternoon sun Sunday. Highs in the low 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Some clouds and chilly. High: 42, Low: 32: Dry and warmer. High: 47, Low: 37: Cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High: 50, Low: 32: Showers late. High: 44, Low: 36: Warm with showers likely. High: 58, Low: 44: Windy, wintry mix likely. High: 50, Low: 26: Sunny, colder. High: 39, Low: 27