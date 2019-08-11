Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Some clouds, isolated storms Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some clouds, isolated storms Sunday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 68

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with storms in the evening. High: 84, Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, humid. High: 82, Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, brief storms in the evening. High: 81, Low: 62

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 58

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 64

Saturday: Hot and hazy. High: 89, Low: 67



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
