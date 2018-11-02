WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Some sunshine and not as cold Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Some sunshine and not as cold Saturday, with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 53, Low: 45

Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered rainy. High: 55, Low: 43

Monday: Mostly sunny . High: 56, Low: 47

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely. High: 54, Low: 36

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. High: 43, Low: 27

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 39, Low: 24

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain or snow possible. High: 38, Low: 26


