WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Spotty afternoon showers expected

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Spotty afternoon showers. Highs in the 60s north but much warmer south.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Lingering rain. High: 65, Low: 64

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with morning showers. High: 80, Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny with storms developing late. High: 82, Low: 63

Wednesday: Warm with afternoon storms. High: 77, Low: 54

Thursday: Cool and dry. High: 61, Low: 44

Friday: Nice fall day. High: 58, Low: 43

Saturday: Chilly. High: 58, Low: 49

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Chicago Weather: Storms to move through Chicago area Monday night
Snow in October? Take a look at this month's climate facts
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
More Weather
Top Stories
Father injured in fire prepares to bury infant son killed in blaze
Additional reward offered for information on Rogers Park shootings
Kavanaugh confirmed, quickly sworn in
3 shot on far South Side
VIDEO: Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
3-year-old shot in Hermosa
Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake
Protesters gather in Washington and other cities to oppose Kavanaugh vote
Show More
Cancer survivor strums smiles onto faces of other cancer patients
Supt. Johnson to CPD: 'our job is to continue to serve' after Van Dyke verdict
Dr Pepper gifts tickets to football fans after son shreds $1,000
Police: 1-year-old girl falls into bucket, drowns in Chicago Heights
More News