Chicago AccuWeather: Spotty showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spotty showers and heavier rain chances late Wednesday. Highs from the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Wednesday: Cooler with spotty showers. High: 72, Low: 54

Thursday: Rain in the morning. High: 74, Low: 58

Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 76, Low: 59

Saturday: Few storms late in the day. High: 74, Low: 55

Sunday: Coo, sunny. High: 68, Low: 54

Monday: Nice. High: 74, Low: 58

Tuesday: Storms. High: 78, Low: 62


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
