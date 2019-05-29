Chicago AccuWeather: Spotty showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spotty showers and heavier rain chances late Wednesday. Highs from the mid-60s to mid-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cooler with spotty showers. High: 72, Low: 54: Rain in the morning. High: 74, Low: 58: Sunny and dry. High: 76, Low: 59Few storms late in the day. High: 74, Low: 55: Coo, sunny. High: 68, Low: 54: Nice. High: 74, Low: 58: Storms. High: 78, Low: 62