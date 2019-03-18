Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sprinkles, flurries on Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temps below normal on Monday. Temps in low 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Monday: Flurries and sprinkles. High: 44, Low: 28

Tuesday: Slightly warmer. 50, Low: 34

Wednesday: Light rain mainly south. High: 52, Low: 32

Thursday: Nice. High: 53, Low: 33

Friday: Cooler lakeside. High: 51, Low: 32

Saturday Some clouds late. High: 58, Low: 39

Sunday: Few showers. High: 57, Low: 41



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue with South Side Irish Parade
Winter 'dibs' on street parking ends Monday in Chicago
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
3-year-old mosque attack victim mourned: 'It's been really tough'
Quick Tip: Scammers using spoofing technology during tax season
Middle finger protected by the constitution, court rules
NZ mosque shooting victim son of Villa Park Islamic Foundation family; vigil to be held Sunday
Show More
2 injured in Gage Park drive-by shooting
2 dead, more evacuations in Midwest as floodwaters head downstream
'Clear similarities' in Boeing crashes in Ethiopia, Indonesia, preliminary data shows
After massacre, New Zealand leader shows resolve, empathy
Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy shamrock-shaped treats for St. Patrick's Day
More TOP STORIES News