Chicago AccuWeather: Sprinkles, flurries Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --A mix of sprinkles and flurries Tuesday with highs reaching 30 degrees.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. High: 30, Low: 24
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32, Low: 21
Thursday: Sunny and milder. High: 37, Low: 29
Friday: Rain south. High: 40, Low: 28
Saturday: Mild and mostly sunny. High: 41, Low: 36
Sunday: More clouds. High: 41, Low: 36
Monday: Rain late. High: 43, Low: 39
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.