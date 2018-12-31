Chicago AccuWeather: Sprinkles, flurries Tuesday

A mix of sprinkles and flurries Tuesday with highs reaching 30 degrees.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMorning flurries. Mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. High: 30, Low: 24Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32, Low: 21Sunny and milder. High: 37, Low: 29Rain south. High: 40, Low: 28Mild and mostly sunny. High: 41, Low: 36More clouds. High: 41, Low: 36Rain late. High: 43, Low: 39