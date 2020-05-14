Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Storms developing overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy early with storms developing as night goes on. Lows in the low 50s.

Thursday: Accuweather Alert Day. Mostly cloudy with strong storms. High: 72, Low: 58

Friday: Partly sunny, slowly clearing. High: 73, Low: 48

Saturday: Sunny but cooler by the lake. High: 67, Low: 53

Sunday: Showers early, then partly cloudy. High: 72, Low: 51

Monday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 66, Low: 46

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High: 70, Low: 48

Wednesday: Sunny, dry and warmer. High: 75, Low: 56


