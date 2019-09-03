Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Storms end, skies clear Tuesday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms end and skies clear Tuesday evening. Lows in the 60s.

7-day weather forecast

Wednesday: Breezy and much cooler. High: 71, Low: 54

Thursday: Sunny and mild. High: 76, Low: 61

Friday: Mostly sunny with some brief showers. High: 76, Low: 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny, showers late. High: 74, Low: 62

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 68, Low: 60

Monday: Rain ends early, then mostly sunny. High: 73, Low: 63

Tuesday: Sunny and much warmer. High: 84, Low: 68



