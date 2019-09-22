Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Storms, flooding likely Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms expected Sunday with likely flooding. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Heavy rain. High: 75, Low: 59

Monday: Sunny and drying out. High: 74, Low: 57

Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 64

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High: 76, Low: 55

Thursday: Pleasant. High: 72, Low: 61

Friday: Warm, with possible storms. High: 82, Low: 67

Saturday: Early showers. High: 75, Low: 60



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
