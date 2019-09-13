Chicago AccuWeather: Storms Friday morning then clearing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms Friday morning and then clearing into a sunny day. Highs in the upper 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy with morning storms. High: 77, Low: 57: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 65: Warmer with showers early. High: 82, Low: 66: Sunny and quiet. High: 79, Low: 65: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 82, Low: 65: Sunny and mild. High: 84, Low: 64: Sunny and nice. High: 82, Low: 65