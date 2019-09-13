Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Storms Friday morning then clearing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms Friday morning and then clearing into a sunny day. Highs in the upper 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Partly cloudy with morning storms. High: 77, Low: 57

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 65

Sunday: Warmer with showers early. High: 82, Low: 66

Monday: Sunny and quiet. High: 79, Low: 65

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 82, Low: 65

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High: 84, Low: 64

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 82, Low: 65



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms possible overnight, severe thunderstorm watch in effect
South Side man fined for yard violations at home he doesn't own
Democratic debate: Fiery exchanges over costs of health care
Protesters rush stage at Houston Democratic debate
Man charged with sexually assaulting Burbank teen on her way to school
On federal sentencing day, ex-Posen mayor found dead in bed
Woman, 65, killed in Back of the Yards strangling
Show More
Person questioned in murder of CFD lieutenant's son, charges pending
Police warn of Near North Side armed robberies, cell phone thefts
Man shot in eye with paintball gun on Chicago's South Side
Teen dies after being pulled from high school pool in NW Indiana
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
More TOP STORIES News