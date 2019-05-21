Chicago AccuWeather: Storms, heavy rain likely overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms and heavy rain likely overnight Tuesday. Lows near 50.
Wednesday: Warm. A shower early, then clearing. High: 82, Low: 60
Thursday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 80, Low: 55
Friday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 62
Saturday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 54
Sunday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 50
Monday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 50
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 70, Low: 48
