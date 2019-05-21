Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Storms, heavy rain likely overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms and heavy rain likely overnight Tuesday. Lows near 50.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Warm. A shower early, then clearing. High: 82, Low: 60

Thursday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 80, Low: 55

Friday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 62

Saturday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 54

Sunday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 50

Monday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 70, Low: 48


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health dept. investigating how hospital handled case of murdered Pilsen woman's baby
Chicago Weather: Warmup to follow storms, heavy rain Tuesday night
Argo Community High School in Summit graduation postponed
Lottie's Pub turns 85
Rahm Emanuel to join ABC News as contributor, sources say
Selena mural in Pilsen supports local businesses
McDonald's workers protest outside Chicago HQ
Show More
Metra BNSF schedule changes take effect June 3
HockeyFest- Game On! comes to Chicago
Metra UP-NW trains moving after suspicious package investigation
Amid protests, Illinois prepares for Supreme Court to take up abortion bans
Florida teen with Down syndrome voted prom queen
More TOP STORIES News