Chicago AccuWeather: Storms move through northern suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) --Heavy storms possible Monday afternoon. Still muggy with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: On and off storms on Labor Day. High: 86, Low: 72
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 89, Low: 74
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 72
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 76, Low: 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 75, Low: 68
Saturday: Scattered showers. High: 75 Low: 63
Sunday: Isolated storms. High: 79, Low: 60
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.