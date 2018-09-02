WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Storms move through northern suburbs

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Heavy storms possible Monday afternoon. Still muggy with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: On and off storms on Labor Day. High: 86, Low: 72

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 89, Low: 74

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 72

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 76, Low: 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 75, Low: 68

Saturday: Scattered showers. High: 75 Low: 63

Sunday: Isolated storms. High: 79, Low: 60

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
