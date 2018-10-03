WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Storms possible Wednesday evening

Strong storms possible late Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Strong storms possible late Wednesday night. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Breezy and cooler. High: 63, Low: 49

Friday: Cloudy with showers and storms. High: 69, Low: 67

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 59

Sunday: Occasional showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 59

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with morning showers. High: 84, Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny with storms developing late. High: 83, Low: 68

Wednesday: Warm with afternoon storms High: 84, Low: 58

