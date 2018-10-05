CHICAGO (WLS) --Rain at times Saturday with a high of 73.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 56
Sunday: Lingering rain. High: 67, Low: 60
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with morning showers. High: 82, Low: 67
Tuesday: Partly sunny with storms developing late. High: 83, Low: 63
Wednesday: Warm with afternoon storms. High: 76, Low: 54
Thursday: Cool and dry. High: 63, Low: 44
Friday: Nice fall day. High: 58, Low: 43
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.