WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Rain and storms all weekend; flooding possible

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rain at times Saturday with a high of 73.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 56

Sunday: Lingering rain. High: 67, Low: 60

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with morning showers. High: 82, Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny with storms developing late. High: 83, Low: 63

Wednesday: Warm with afternoon storms. High: 76, Low: 54

Thursday: Cool and dry. High: 63, Low: 44

Friday: Nice fall day. High: 58, Low: 43

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Chicago Weather: Storms to move through Chicago area Monday night
Snow in October? Take a look at this month's climate facts
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
More Weather
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
I-Team: What's next for Jason Van Dyke and the Laquan McDonald case?
Van Dyke verdict demonstrations remain peaceful; no arrests made
Jason Van Dyke trial jurors: 'We didn't come here for race. We came here for right and wrong'
Red Line service resumes after person struck; believed to be a suicide attempt, police say
Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh nomination to final vote
Man shot in Rogers Park; shooting not related to 2 murders, police say
City Hall empties ahead of planned Van Dyke protests in Loop
Show More
Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting timeline
Chicago has second-most dog poop in US, study finds
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
Woman set on fire by boyfriend dies 2 months after West Pullman attack
More News