Chicago AccuWeather: Strong storms early, but rain lingers overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms early Friday evening but rain will continue overnight. Lows in the upper-50s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 65, Low: 58

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 71, Low: 68

Monday: Sunny, humid and windy. High: 86, Low: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the day, storms late. High: 84, Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 67, Low: 55

Thursday: Partly cloudy and much cooler. High: 62, Low: 50

Friday: Sunny, dry and cool. High: 63, Low: 54



