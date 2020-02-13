Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Strong storms in the evening, lingering rain overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Strong storms Tuesday evening, with the possibility of becoming severe, turning into lingering rain overnight. Lows in the upper-40s to low-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Cooler, overcast, periods of rain. High: 59, Low: 43

Thursday: Cloudy, with rain ending. High: 56, Low: 41

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 65, Low: 42

Saturday: Sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 53

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant, light rain to the south. High: 68, Low: 44

Monday: Sunny, cooler and dry. High: 58, Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly with light rain. High: 53, Low: 39



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
