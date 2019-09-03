Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, muggy Tuesday with strong storms possible in afternoon, evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Accuweather Alert Day. Windy and muggy Tuesday with strong storms possible in afternoon and evening.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Windy with strong storms possible. High: 86, Low: 59: Much cooler. High: 70, Low: 52: Mild. High: 73, Low: 60: Isolated storms. High: 79, Low: 56: Showers late. High: 74, Low: 57: Scattered showers. High: 68, Low: 60: Isolated showers. High: 70, Low: 61