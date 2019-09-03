Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, muggy Tuesday with strong storms possible in afternoon, evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Accuweather Alert Day. Windy and muggy Tuesday with strong storms possible in afternoon and evening.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Windy with strong storms possible. High: 86, Low: 59

Wednesday: Much cooler. High: 70, Low: 52

Thursday: Mild. High: 73, Low: 60

Friday: Isolated storms. High: 79, Low: 56

Saturday: Showers late. High: 74, Low: 57

Sunday: Scattered showers. High: 68, Low: 60

Monday: Isolated showers. High: 70, Low: 61



